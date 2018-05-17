Denver chosen as one of 15 venues to play host to 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Sports Authority Field at Mile High will be one of 15 venues that will play host to games in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup, it was announced Thursday.

About 50,000 people attended a Gold Cup doubleheader on July 16, 2017 between El Savador and Curacao, and Mexico and Jamaica in Denver.

It was one of the higher attended games among host cities during that year's tournament.

“Denver is honored to once again host one of the major soccer tournaments in the world,” said Matthew Payne, executive director of the Denver Sports Commission. “The city greeted the 2017 Gold Cup with large, energetic crowds of soccer fans, and The Mile High City is ready for another big matchup next summer."

The tournament, which is held every two years, includes teams from the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football.

“With seven professional sports teams, including strong support for soccer and Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids, Denver remains an ideal sports city for major international events," Payne said.

Next year's tournament will include 16 nations at 15 venues across North America.

Groups and schedule, including dates and the match schedule, will be announced in the next year.

Six national teams have already qualified: The U.S., Costa Rica, Honduras, Mexico, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago.