Denver announces 4 community meetings in search for new police chief

DENVER — The city of Denver has four community meetings planned as part of the search for Denver’s next police chief.

Mayor Michael Hancock announced the dates and locations for four community meetings where residents can give feedback on what they expect from Denver’s next top officer.

“Community input is a vital component of the selection of Denver’s next Police Chief, and these community meetings will provide that opportunity for residents to voice what qualities and attributes we should consider in making that selection,” Hancock said in a statement on Thursday.

The community meetings will be held:

Tuesday, May 22, 6-7:30 p.m. at Regis Groff Campus, 18250 E. 51st Ave.

Tuesday, May 29, 6-7:30 p.m. at PPA Event Center, 2105 Decatur St.

Tuesday, June 5, 6-7:30 p.m. at Westwood Community Center (SWIC), 1000 S. Lowell Blvd.

Saturday, June 9, 9:30-11 a.m. at Windsor Gardens (Center Point), 597 S. Clinton St.

Residents can also email OurNextChief@denvergov.org to submit input that will be turned over to the search committee. Feedback will be accepted through June 10.

Current Denver police chief Robert White announced his retirement in April after serving as the city’s top officer since 2011. He will remain on the job until a replacement is named.