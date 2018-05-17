× Community-wide memorial for Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan scheduled Saturday

AURORA, Colo. — The memorial service for Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan will take place Saturday morning.

He died Sunday after a battle with cancer.

The community-wide service begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Heritage Christian Center in Aurora at 14401 East Exposition Avenue.

Doors open at 10 a.m.

Parking is limited at Heritage Christian Center, but there is plenty of parking available in surrounding, specially designated lots for the memorial.

The parking information maps are available by following this link.