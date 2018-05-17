Broncos sign former Colorado State quarterback Nick Stevens

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos signed former Colorado State quarterback Nick Stevens on Thursday, the team announced.

Stevens threw a school record 70 touchdown passes during his career in Fort Collins. He was not drafted last month and wasn’t signed by Washington or Green Bay after going through their rookie minicamps.

Stevens’ signing puts the Broncos’ roster at the maximum 90 players.

Stevens is the fourth quarterback on the roster, joining starter Case Keenum and backups Paxton Lynch and Chad Kelly.

Stevens, a 6-foot-3, 215-pounder, was first team All-Mountain West last season after throwing for 3,799 yards, 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.