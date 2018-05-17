Big names — and Hollywood celebrities — contributing to Colorado governor’s race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The race for Governor in Colorado is heating up.

Already $15 million has been spent -- shattering the total amount spent in the last governor's election.

So who are the big names donating?

Felicity Huffman and WH Macy - $5,000 to Michael Johnston's PAC Frontier Fairness.

Michael Bloomberg -- $1 Million to Michael Johnston's PAC Frontier Fairness.

Mitt Romney - $25,000 to his nephew Doug Robinson's PAC.

Bush Family - President George HW Bush, President George W. Bush, and Governor Jeb Bush have all made donations to Walker Stapleton. When you factor in all the Bushes over $10,000 has been donated to Stapleton's campaign and PAC.

John Elway - $10,000 to Walker Stapleton's PAC.

Who has spent the most of their own money?

Jared Polis wins this hands down. According to campaign records, Polis has spent over $6.3 million of his own fortune.

Victor Mitchell has loaned his campaign $3 Million.

Walker Stapleton has spent $260,000 of his own money running for Governor.

Who is struggling and secretly succeeding?

Donna Lynne has raised over $300,000 - the least among Democrats.

Greg Lopez has struggled the most of all candidates. The Republican has only raised $23,000.

Cary Kennedy continues to raise money - not from major celebrities - but from many labor unions. She raised over $800,000 in the latest filing -- the most of any candidate.