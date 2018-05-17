Big Idea Project state finals showcase future leaders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The future is in the hands of our young people, and that future is bright thanks to the Big Idea Project.

The project, created by Tricia Halsey, is active in 12 schools with 600 students helping nearly 8,000 Colorado residents including police officers, homeless veterans and their peers who may suffer from depression and anxiety.

Skyview Academy’s “Educating Empathy” project created by Allison Joseph, Madison McCoy and Dawson Drew took the top scholarship prize of $2,000 each in the B.I.P State Finals competition entitled “2018 Experience, the Making of a Leader.”

Teams from Columbine, Smoky Hill, Highlands Ranch and Horizon high schools also competed, showcasing amazing drive, talent and compassion.

All five teams received a scholarship for making it to the finals.

Second place, $1,000 each and third, fourth and fifth $500 each.

The Big Idea Project® is a turn-key system that allows schools and educators to make a real difference.

Students identify a need in society they would like to do something about, work together with a business mentor to design their action plan.

The capstone project’s competition took place in front of a crowd of community and business leaders at the Studios at Overland Crossing May 15.

The audience was clearly stunned by the eloquent and gripping presentations. Each team was judged on executive summary, video presentation, storytelling, impact and overall leadership as well as how they answered questions from judges.

The audience was also able to cast votes.

If you would like to learn more about the Big Idea Project or support the ongoing effort to create “generous leaders” visit the organization's website.