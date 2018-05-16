Virginia police post picture of driver’s $100 ticket for smoking in vehicle with child inside

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia posted a photo of a $100 ticket they gave a person for smoking inside a car with a minor inside.

The photo has since gone viral.

Virginia Beach Police issued the ticket around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, according to a tweet from police.

Virginia passed a law in 2016 that made it illegal for adults to smoke in vehicles when a child under 8 years old is inside.

The penalty is a $100 fine.

The Aurora City Council passed a similar law in February that was proposed by five 13-year-old girls from Girl Scout Troop No. 60789.

Under the Aurora law, it is illegal to smoke tobacco or marijuana and vaping in a vehicle with anyone younger than 18 years old.

The punishment in Aurora is a $150 fine or mandatory community service.