Video shows fisherman catching, releasing shark in Texas

GALVESTON, Texas — Two fisherman in Galveston, Texas were recorded unhooking and releasing a shark that they caught.

KHOU reports that the fisherman caught a tiger shark and they worked together to release it and “send it back home in the water.”

After the men get the shark unhooked, the video shows the men dragging the shark back into the gulf and releasing it.

According to National Geographic, tiger sharks are often found in tropical and sub-tropical waters and can be as big as 20-25 feet in length and more than 1,900 pounds.