Today’s Deal: 2018 Chicken Fight! Tickets Chicken Fight Festival

Click here for Tickets
Description:
Choose from discounted First Taste Tickets or discounted VIP Tickets.
Chicken Fight! is Thursday May 24, 2018 at 7:30 PM at the River North Festival Grounds.
First Taste Ticket includes early 6:30 PM entry for exclusive tasting of wings, fried chicken, and cocktails.
VIP Ticket includes early 6:30 PM entry, scotch and premium spirits tasting, private bars, and creative chicken dishes by 8 of Denver's best chefs.
Details:
MUST REDEEM YOUR COLORADO'S BEST VOUCHER FOR ACTUAL TICKET ON http://www.chickenfightfest.com
Event is Thursday May 24th.
