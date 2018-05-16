The ‘world’s biggest bounce house’ is coming to Colorado next weekend

DENVER — The self-proclaimed “world’s biggest bounce house” is coming to Colorado next weekend.

The Big Bounce America, a massive 10,000 square foot bounce house, will be at Meridian Commons Park in Lone Tree during Memorial Day weekend.

The bounce house features giant slides, ball pits, and basketball hoops along with things like confetti blasts, beach balls, and even a DJ spinning from a stage.

The massive attraction has traveled across the United States and will hit Raleigh and Salt Lake City before stopping in Colorado.

The bounce house is open to adults and children – but are divided into four sessions for safety: The toddler sessions, junior sessions, bigger kids sessions, and adult sessions.

“Safety is our primary concern with this experience and with that in mind we have split our sessions by age,” The Big Bounce America writes on their website. “There is no ‘minimum age limit’ except for the ‘adults’ session so younger kids are welcome to attend the older kid sessions but we recommend choosing the session best suited to the age split. Older kids cannot attend the younger kid sessions.”

Tickets are required and cost between $10 and $25. Some sessions are already sold out. Click here for ticket information.

“Parents entering the bounce house with their children should simply purchase an additional ticket for the same session as their child,” the company said.