Storm chances return on Thursday with temperatures in the 80s

It has been a sunny and warm day across Colorado. This evening, conditions will stay quiet and mild with the only chance of an isolated storm staying on the far eastern plains.

Tomorrow will be another warm day in Colorado. In Denver, afternoon highs will reach the low 80s once again. The morning will have sunny skies with partly cloudy skies building in for the afternoon as storm chances increase.

Metro Denver only has a 20% chance of a storm on Thursday afternoon with the better chances staying on the northeast plains.

The northeast plains are under a marginal risk (green) and a slight risk (yellow) for severe weather on Thursday. Storms will form during the afternoon and could contain large hail, gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall.

Temperatures will cool to the 70s on Friday with a 40% chance of storms on the Front Range and eastern plains in the afternoon and evening. Showers and storms will be slow to clear Saturday morning.

Saturday will be soggy and cool with high temperatures in the 50s. Skies will stay cloudy through the day with multiple rounds of showers and storms.

Sunday will warm to the 60s with a 30% chance of afternoon and evening storms.

Monday and Tuesday will heat up to the 70s with chances for afternoon storms each day.

