Several animals, including 5 dogs, 2 cats, killed in Denver mobile home fire

DENVER — Several animals, including five dogs and two cats were killed in a mobile home fire in Denver on Wednesday afternoon, Denver Fire said.

The fire department said that five dogs, three of which were puppies, two cats, and at least two birds were killed in the fire. Officials say that there were several other animals inside the home that were also killed and haven’t been tallied yet.

The fire happened at 5225 Adams St., which is just north of Interstate 70 and Vasquez Boulevard.

No fire fighters or other people were hurt in the incident.

It is unknown how the fire started.