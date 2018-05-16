× Reborn Animal Refuge – Wild in Lodo Fundraiser

Reborn Animal Refuge – Wild in Lodo Fundraiser

Saturday, May 19th from 4-7pm

Jackson’s 1520 20th Street Denver (20th and Wazee)

$10 cover at the door, goes directly to fundraiser

The Reborn Animal Refuge will have a silent auction and a live auction with auctioneers. They have great items to bid on such as Art, Jewelry, Stanley Hotel, Buena Vista trip, Rafting day trip, various gift cards and even a car. We will have a live D.J., giant jenga and photo opportunities.

The goal with this fundraiser is to raise money to help build habitats, drill water well, obtain license, and buy much needed materials and supplies.