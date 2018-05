BOULDER, Colo. — An owl that found himself in quite a predicament Wednesday morning was saved when Boulder Animal Protection officers arrived to help.

The owl got caught in a soccer net at Pleasant View Fields Sports Complex.

This owl must have been chasing a mouse early this morning at the Pleasant View Soccer Fields. Instead of getting a mouse this owl literally scored a goal and got stuck. A shout out to our own Animal Protection Officers for rescuing this magnificent animal! @boulderparksrec pic.twitter.com/itX6RnaUBT — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) May 16, 2018

The animal control officers used towels and managed to get the owl out of the net. Great news, the bird is OK after his rescue.