Man who escaped from detention center sought by Denver police

DENVER — An inmate escaped from a youth detention center in Denver in early May and police are asking for the public’s help locating the man as he is still on the run.

Longe Thau ran from the area of the Gilliam Youth Center at 2844 N. Downing St., according to Denver police.

Thau is described as an African American man, standing 5-feet-9 and weighing roughly 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted for escape and weapons violations. Police warn that he has been known to carry weapons though they have not specified whether he should be considered dangerous.

If you spot Thau, call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.