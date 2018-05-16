How much does the typical downtown Denver resident make?
DENVER — The 2018 State of Downtown Denver Report was released Wednesday — providing statistics as to who is living, working and visiting downtown Denver.
The downtown area represents the area north of 6th in the Golden Triangle; east of the Pepsi Center; west of Coors Field; and south of I25.
Some of the more interesting numbers:
- New record of 133,500 people work downtown
- New record average hotel rate is $186/night
- 23,000 live downtown – tripled since 2000
- Average household income is $120,000
- Average home costs $583,000
- Average age of downtown resident is 34 years old
- 81% are non family homes
- 76% White; 8% Hispanic
“It’s an exciting day for downtown Denver — we’ve been able to report on the State of Downtown Denver – we have a record number of residents, record number of jobs downtown, record number of downtown visitors. Downtown…it’s just great momentum,” Randy Thelen, VP of Economic Development for the Downtown Denver Partnership said.