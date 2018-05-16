× How much does the typical downtown Denver resident make?

DENVER — The 2018 State of Downtown Denver Report was released Wednesday — providing statistics as to who is living, working and visiting downtown Denver.

The downtown area represents the area north of 6th in the Golden Triangle; east of the Pepsi Center; west of Coors Field; and south of I25.

Some of the more interesting numbers:

New record of 133,500 people work downtown

New record average hotel rate is $186/night

23,000 live downtown – tripled since 2000

Average household income is $120,000

Average home costs $583,000

Average age of downtown resident is 34 years old

81% are non family homes

76% White; 8% Hispanic

“It’s an exciting day for downtown Denver — we’ve been able to report on the State of Downtown Denver – we have a record number of residents, record number of jobs downtown, record number of downtown visitors. Downtown…it’s just great momentum,” Randy Thelen, VP of Economic Development for the Downtown Denver Partnership said.

You can read the full report here