Father, son killed when train hit vehicle in Douglas County identified

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The two people killed in a vehicle after it was hit by a train in Douglas County on Tuesday have been identified.

The Douglas County Coroner’s Office said Al Adhamee, Salah Norri Slaeh, 68, and Al Adhamee, Noori Salah Noori, 16, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two were father and son and were from Thornton. Autopsies will be done later Wednesday.

The crash happened about 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 8500 block of Highway 85, between Roxborough Park and Sedalia.

South Metro Fire Rescue said trains in the area go 45 mph and there is evidence a horn was sounded.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.