Sunny and dry day before rain chances build into the weekend

DENVER -- There will be a break from afternoon thunderstorms on Wednesday before they return Thursday.

Expect sunshine on Wednesday along the Front Range with and high temperatures about 81 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The mountains can expect sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

On Thursday, it will start sunny, then watch for a 20 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be about 80 degrees.

Friday morning starts dry, then rain and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon with a 40 percent chance. Highs drop into the 70s.

A cold front arrives on Saturday with fog, drizzle, and a 70 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Highs will only reach the mid-50s.

Sunday starts drier, then there's a 30 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms with a high of 65 degrees.

There will be afternoon thunderstorms early next week.

