Denver’s totally awesome 80’s store!

DENVER — One of the most unique shops you’ll find in the city of Denver happens to be dedicated to the 1980s. It’s called Fifty-Two 80’s - A Totally Awesome Shop!

The store features all sorts of 80’s nostalgia from toys to video games and all things in between!

“We grew up in the 80s and just thought it would be cool to open an 80’s store,” said Dede Thompson, who owns the shop with her partner Tony Vecchio.

While there are plenty of items to choose from, the store’s toy selection is absolutely radical! There are thousands of figurines, cards and dolls to choose from.

“Everybody has a different memory and a different attachment to things,” said Thompson.

Atlas Obscura listed the shop as one of the top ‘unique’ places to visit in Denver. You can visit it yourself on South Broadway Tuesdays - Sundays. Click here for more information.

To learn more about the store, press play on the video above and watch Kevin Torres' Unique 2 Colorado series.