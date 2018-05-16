× Denver Beer Co’s Crawfish Boil

Get your Cajun on! Back by popular demand we are bringing Denver Beer Co’s Crawfish Boil to Olde Town Arvada! Put on your bibs and start practicing your best bayou accent because who doesn’t love a big pile of crawfish, spicy corn on the cob, potatoes, and of course beer to wash it all down?! As always, we’ll fly in pounds and pounds of fresh, live crawfish straight from Louisiana. Our cajun chefs will be boilin’ up batches all afternoon, so come grab a seat on our patio and join the feast!Saturday, May 19th from 12-5 p.m. Tickets are $35 and include two (2) 16 oz beers and a tray of crawfish, fixins, and a bib.