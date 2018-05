× Crash, fire blocks most lanes on westbound I-70 at Mount Vernon Canyon

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A fiery crash on westbound I-70 blocked most lanes of the highway at Mount Vernon Canyon just west of Denver Wednesday night.

It was a two vehicle accident that sent two people to the hospital. One vehicle caught fire, a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol said.

The conditions of the two people transported to the hospital were not released.