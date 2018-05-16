× Convicted carjacker sentenced to 76 years in prison

DENVER — A man who was convicted of aggravated robbery and vehicular eluding in a 2016 carjacking was sentenced to 76 years in prison on Monday.

Edward Hicks, 48, was found guilty in December. He was proven to be a habitual offender and was sentenced to 64 years in prison for aggravated robbery and 12 years in prison for vehicular eluding.

The Denver District Attorney’s office asked the judge to have the sentences to run consecutively.

On June 19, 2016, at East 16th Avenue and Pearl Street in Denver’s Uptown neighborhood, two victims were sitting in a vehicle waiting to leave a parking lot.

Hicks opened the passenger door, poked the female victim in the ribs with an unknown object and told the male victim to put the car keys and his wallet on the dashboard and get out.

Hicks then took the vehicle. When responding officers tried to stop the vehicle, Hicks eluded them and sped away.

He eventually was stopped and apprehended.