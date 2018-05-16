‘Come and take it:’ Photo of graduate carrying AR-10 on campus goes viral

KENT, Ohio — A woman who graduated from Kent State University in Ohio has caused an uproar over a campus photo shoot.

The pictures show Kaitlin Bennett carrying an AR-10 and her graduation cap with the words “Come and take it.”

The images were posted to Twitter and went viral.

“Now that I graduated from @KentState, I can finally arm myself on campus. I should have been able to do so as a student — especially since 4 unarmed students were shot and killed by the government on this campus. #CampusCarryNow,” Bennett wrote.

WJW-TV reports the university has rules against students, faculty and staff carrying “deadly weapons” on campus.

Kent State University spokesman Eric Mansfield said once Bennett graduated, she was “no longer restricted under the policy as a student.”

She notified the university of her intent to have the photos taken. Mansfield said they were taken Sunday, the day after graduation.

“Kent State University was recently ranked the safest big college campus in Ohio and 25th safest in the country, according to the National Council for Home Safety and Security,” Mansfield said in a statement.

“The university has a full-time, certified police force of more than 30 sworn officers who protect the campus. These officers are visible, well-trained and on duty 24/7 in support of students, staff and faculty.”

On Tuesday, Bennett posted another picture.

“I have no apologies for my graduation photos,” she wrote. “As a woman, I refuse to be a victim & the second amendment ensures that I don’t have to be.”

In another tweet, she made it clear that her gun is an AR-10 and not an “assault rifle.”

“Don’t talk about gun control when you can’t even get your facts straight,” she wrote.

