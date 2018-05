DENVER — The Colfax Marathon on Sunday will have a big impact on RTD bus and light rail service in Denver.

Dozens of bus routes along with the “D”, “F”, and “H” light rail lines will be detoured or delayed between 3 a.m and 2 p.m. on Sunday. RTD says that

As the race progresses from Aurora to Lakewood, Colfax Avenue will open to normal traffic.

No bus shuttles will be provided.

Click here for a list of affected routes.