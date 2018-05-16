Coffman introduces bill to rename 2 post offices after fallen officers

WASHINGTON — Congressman Mike Coffman introduced a bill that would honor two law enforcement officers that were killed in the line of duty.

H.R. 5791 and H.R. 5792 would honor Douglas County Sheriff deputy Zackari Parrish and Adams County Sheriff deputy Heath Gumm by renaming two post offices in District 6 after the fallen officers.

The post office at 9609 S University Blvd. in Highlands Ranch would be called the “Deputy Sheriff Zackari Spurlock Parrish, III, Post Office.”

Deputy Gumm would be honored at the post office at 90 North 4th Avenue in Brighton as that would be recognized as the “Deputy Sheriff Heath McDonald Gumm Post Office.”

Parrish was killed by a suspect during an ambush on New Year’s Eve at an apartment complex in Highlands Ranch. Parrish is survived by his wife and two young children.

Gumm was shot and killed in the line of duty on Jan. 24 while responding to a disturbance call in the Thornton area. He left behind a wife and family.

The bill will make its way through Congressional committees for consideration before it becomes official.