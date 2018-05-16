CDOT has $550 million plan for westbound I-70 at Floyd Hill — but doesn’t have the funds

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation released plans Tuesday to improve westbound Interstate 70 at Floyd Hill.

The plan to add an additional lane and build a tunnel to keep cars moving would cost up to $550 million, though CDOT doesn’t have the money to start construction.

CDOT said it has been working with elected officials and stakeholders to develop the concept, which they say would accommodate more westbound drivers through the congested area along the I-70 mountain corridor.

The plan would reconfigure I-70 with simplified curves, bridges and walls to improve line of sight and driver safety.

There would be a tunnel at the bottom of the hill at the U.S. 6 junction east of Idaho Springs and a widening of the westbound lanes from two to three.

The westbound alignment can be build next to existing traffic lanes, limiting impacts to drivers.

There would also be a shared-use trail between the U.S. 6-Interstate 70 interchange and the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels.

CDOT said a westbound toll lane between Idaho Springs and the tunnels would cost $80 million as an interim solution to the bottleneck. A toll lane is in place in the eastbound lanes.