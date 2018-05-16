‘Braspberries’ are now a real thing thanks to Justin Timberlake

LOS ANGELES — An “out-of-this-world flavor combination” is coming to grocery stores.

Driscoll’s said it is launching a new berry: The braspberry.

The fruit combo, which is a blueberry inside of a raspberry, was inspired by Justin Timberlake, who coined the term in a video he posted on social media several months ago.

#Braspberry… A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Dec 5, 2017 at 12:35pm PST

“New berry launch! Fresh from the farm, #Braspberries are an out of this world flavor combination! @justintimberlake, be on the lookout in a grocery store near you,” Driscoll’s posted on its Instagram page.

The creation is handpicked and handstuffed, so “Driscoll’s is working quickly to look for ways to scale for potential retail sales,” a spokesman told Food & Wine.