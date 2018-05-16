Boulder bans assault weapons, bump stocks, high-capacity magazines

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder City Council banned assault weapons in a unanimous vote on Tuesday night.

But attorneys from Mountain States Legal Foundation who spoke during the open comment session before the vote said it will challenge the ban in court, alleging “violations of the Second, Fifth and 14th Amendments, (and) the Colorado Constitution.”

Cody Wisniewski, a staff attorney for the foundation, said individual council members would be named in the lawsuit.

The new ordinance bans the sale and possession of assault weapons, magazines with high-capacity magazines and bump stocks.

Owners of the high-capacity magazines and bump stocks have to sell or dispose of them by July 15.

Owners of assault weapons will be grandfathered in, but they must get a certificate from the city proving ownership before the end of the year.