51 cats rescued from Fremont County home

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Fifty-one cats were rescued from a home in Fremont County on Monday after a woman being evicted put out a public plea for help with the felines. Authorities were then alerted to the cats’ dire situation.

The Humane Society of Fremont County posted on their website that several kittens have upper respiratory infections, while some of the adults also have URI. Two cats have ulcerated mouths missing the tops of their lips and almost all of the female adult cats are pregnant.

Each cat was checked individually, vaccinated, de-wormed, and received anything else the cat may have needed, the organization said.

It reportedly took four staffers over six hours to process each cat, medically treat, and get all 51 cats comfy and tucked in for the night.

Donations are pouring in to help the welfare of the cats and the Humane Society said, “We are in desperate need of kitten formula (KMR) and cat and kitten food from our preferred food list.” A full list can be found on the organization’s Amazon Wish List.

The cats will be available for adoption when they are healthy and ready for their new forever homes.

The owner of the cats will not be charged because she willfully surrendered them. The Executive Director of the Fremont Humane Society said this is likely the largest intake of animals they’ve seen.