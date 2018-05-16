3 masked gunmen rob motel guests at gunpoint in Aurora

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Several people were robbed at gunpoint in the lobby of a motel early Wednesday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

The robberies happened at the Econo Lodge at 15900 E. 40th Ave., west of Pena Boulevard, about 3:15 a.m.

Police said three masked suspects armed with guns walked into the lobby and robbed the front desk of the motel.

They then robbed up to as many as six people who were in the lobby. The gunmen then fled the scene.

One guest suffered a minor injury and did not need to be taken to a hospital.

Police said the suspects were black males. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.