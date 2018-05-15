× Woman says she was almost hit at same crossing as Tuesday’s deadly train vs car collision

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were killed Tuesday after a train hit their vehicle off of Highway 85 in Douglas County.

As investigators look into what happened, FOX31 had a viewer reach out to us who says she had a close call at the same intersection.

“It’s real dangerous,” Jennefer Kingsted said.

While deputies figure out why the crash happened Tuesday, Kingsted has her own thoughts about the stretch of track. “We almost got hit at that same exact spot,” she said. “There’s a blind spot right there, you can’t really tell until you get to the tracks.”

In October 2017, Kingsted says she and her husband were leaving the same junkyard investigators say the car from Tuesday’s crash was pulling away from. Kingsted and her husband were in the middle of the tracks when all of a sudden they noticed a train coming.

“My heart stopped,” Kingsted said. “It had to have been just a couple feet away.”

She says there’s nothing to warn drivers that a train is approaching besides two stop signs.

Kingsted said, “Unfortunately there has to be a fatality for them to make a change, hopefully they get some cross arms out.”

She says she feels for the families of the two people who were killed and hopes something is done before someone else is hurt.

Investigators say there is evidence that the train operator did blow the horn multiple times and was going below the maximum speed limit of 45 miles per hour.

As for any changes to the intersection, FOX31 is waiting for a phone call back from the railroad company.