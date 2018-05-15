Westminster man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife

GOLDEN, Colo. — A 40-year-old Westminster man convicted of killing his wife has been sentenced to life in prison.

Jurors in Jefferson County deliberated for three hours before finding Gary Nickal guilty Thursday of murder in the April 28, 2016, death of 35-year-old Molly Nickal.

Prosecutors say two days before Molly Nickal was killed, she contacted an attorney to begin the process of having her husband served with divorce papers and getting sole custody of the children.

She also was planning to leave and take the children with her.

Gary Nickal approached her in the bathroom and shot her twice with a shotgun, including once in the head.

The couple’s three young children were in the house in the 5800 block of West Ninth Place when police arrived.

Jurors rejected Gary Nickal’s insanity defense.

“This is such a tragedy,” First Judicial District Attorney Pete Weir said. “Molly was drawn back to him again and again with hope that it would be different, that he would change.

“Mr. Nickal deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison.”