Westminster family still dealing with broken fence and uprooted tree stump over a month after a heavy wind storm

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- Almost a month after a wind storm ripped up trees and debris throughout the metro-area, a family in Westminster is still waiting for damage to be fixed. A large tree fell through their fence nearly hitting the mother and son.

The family contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers to get answers.

"She called me and she was in tears," said Doug Ratcliffe, resident.

Doug's wife Jennifer and their 2-year-old son narrowly escaped death when a huge tree came crashing down almost a month ago from strong winds.

"I heard a cracking noise and the tree literally came down within inches of me and my 20-month-old," said Jennifer.

Although the two dodged injury, the family is dealing with clean up nearly 30 days later.

"If we want to go in and out of our porch we have to do weird motions so we don’t smack our faces right into the fence that's leaning over," said Jennifer.

The Ratcliffes rent this condo from a private owner. Their landlord tells them he has been unable to get in touch with the Homeowners' Association about fixing the fence.

They firmly believe it's the Association's responsibility to clean up the mess.

"The tree guy that came out said he was going to talk to the HOA about getting the stump removed and we haven’t heard anything since," said Jennifer.

The family now keeps the children inside the house in fear of the unstable fence collapsing on their little ones.

"It's like, why is it still here? You guys came in and you got it cleared out but why is the stump sitting here almost a month later? With no answers, no explanation, no nothing. I just don’t understand that," said Jennifer.

The Problem Solvers did reach out to the HOA but did not hear back.