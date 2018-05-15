2 killed after train and car collide on Highway 85 in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were killed after a train and car collided in the 8500 block of US Highway 85 on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

South Metro Fire Rescue first tweeted about the incident around 1 p.m.

The incident happened near the town of Louviers, which is on Highway 85 between Roxborough Park and Castle Rock.

South Metro and the Littleton Fire Department are on scene.

South Metro and @Littleton_Fire are on scene of a train vs. car accident in Douglas County in the 8500 block of US Highway 85. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/r3aYg3cciC — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 15, 2018

