Today’s Deal: 50% off The Big Wonderful – Beerfest Bluegrass Bazaar Stanley Marketplace!

Description:
On May 19 + 20, Stanley Marketplace welcomes the return of TheBigWonderful featuring BEERFEST, BLUEGRASS & BAZAAR!
Over 60 makers are confirmed for the BAZAAR with an additional 15+ breweries and cideries onsite for BEERFEST.
LIVE MUSIC ::
Saturday :: Bob Marley Tribute by Wake Up and Live - 2 Sets!
Sunday: That Damn Sasquatch, The Heartstring Hunters
Details:
Event ticket is for Adults 21+. All ages welcome, kids under 12 Free Admission.
Purchase is good for one BEERFEST *BANDS* BAZAAR ticket.
Ticket is valid for Saturday OR Sunday, not both.
Includes unlimited sampling from 20 Breweries and Distileries + All Music.
