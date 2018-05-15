Suspect allegedly rear-ends Lakewood police vehicle, takes off, crashes in Denver

DENVER — A suspect was arrested after allegedly rear-ending a police vehicle, then taking off and crashing in Denver early Tuesday morning.

The Lakewood Police Department said one of its vehicles was hit within its city limits.

The driver then took off and crashed at West Second Avenue and Decatur Street, just east of Federal Boulevard, in Denver.

The driver was taken to a hospital as a precaution but was seen walking at the crash site.

Lakewood police said the officer in the vehicle that was rear-ended will be OK.

The name and age of the suspect were not released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.