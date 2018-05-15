Police investigate string of daytime home burglaries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. -- Bold criminals are breaking into homes in the middle of the day, and police need your help tracking down the suspects.

“It’s brazen, it’s an invasion of privacy and it’s against the law,” one of the victims said.

Surveillance cameras capture images of a man with glasses and a goatee standing at a front door, and another man wearing a hoodie, crossing a yard. Cherry Hills Village Police say the men are wanted in connection to recent burglaries near Standford Drive in Cherry Hills Village.

“The burglar broke in, and threw a rock through the window,” the man said. For the safety of his family, the victim didn’t want his face on camera.

One of the victims said a man rang his door bell on May 8, just before 11 a.m. while he was at work. Then minutes later they went around back and smashed the glass. Once inside, the burglar swiped electronics and valuables. His home alarm system alerted him.

“The burglar was in the house for two minutes and was out very, very quickly. It certainly is a big personal invasion as you can imagine and very frustrating,” the man said.

Other folks living in the area said they are surprised over the spike in criminal activity.

“I couldn’t believe it. Usually this is a very safe neighborhood,” Allen Malask said.

Bottom line, neighbors want these men off of their streets.

“I want to see this guy caught obviously. There’s been a number of burglaries around this neighborhood and some attempted burglaries,” the victim said.

Police said the doorbell cameras are extremely helpful in solving burglary cases. If you recognize the men in the photos, call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.