New Aurora Fire Station 15 opens

AURORA, Colo. -- As your travels find you in East Aurora, you will see it. A little house on the prairie. Actually, it’s a pretty big house on the prairie.

Just completed, the state-of-the-art Fire Station Number 15 replaces the old 15 that was too small, and housed in a house in Murphy Creek.

The new 15 at 1680 South Catawba Circle is now in service.

This new fire station is built with Feng Shui in mind. It’s designed to receive a call, and its firefighters are to be out the door in one minute or less.

Also a first for an Aurora fire station: A specialized room for decontamination of fire suits.

A lot of thought and design went into the $7 million firehouse. The goal? It’s to benefit the community.

If you would like to see Station 15 in Aurora up close and personal, there will be an open house on June 9. Be sure to bring the kids.