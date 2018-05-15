More May showers make for a soggy outlook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are expecting another round of showers & thunderstorms this evening. The storms will build quickly over the mountains and foothills west of metro Denver by early afternoon. The storms will then push slowly east across the city through the late afternoon and early evening. The storms will then continue east and depart the state by around 9-10PM.

The thunderstorms will bring with them the threat of lightning, wind & small hail. At this point a large area of severe weather is not likely, so the threat is low. But, again, a few storms could produce hail.

We have more storms in the forecast especially from Friday through the weekend. Your Saturday looks soggy with showers a good bet. And, the chance for scattered showers & thunderstorms continues each day next week.

So, the stormy pattern in May is sticking around. And, with each passing storm the threat for hail will be there. The only silver lining in all these storms clouds is the rain. We are ahead for the month of May with a lot more to come in the days ahead.

#cowx we're expecting another round of thunderstorms this afternoon & evening...and the weekend is looking soggy...rain totals from now through late Sunday look impressive especially across northern Colorado pic.twitter.com/JyvR48zhCk — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) May 15, 2018

