Man, woman die trying to save drowning toddler on Mother’s Day

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A heroic act ended in tragedy on Mother’s Day after a man and a woman died while trying to save a child off the coast of Georgia, police said on Monday.

WSB reports that emergency crews were called to St. Simons Island near Massengale Park around 6 p.m. after Aleisha Rankin, 34, and a toddler were seen in the water, struggling to make it back to shore. 39-year-old Gregory Grant jumped in to help them.

Rankin and the child were brought back to shore where CPR was performed, according to The Brunswick News. Rankin was transported to an area hospital in critical condition where she later died. The toddler is in good condition.

Grant’s body was found on Monday morning after an extensive search.

Rankin’s family told WSB that she heard the toddler screaming for help and jumped in to save the child. When she began to struggle herself, Grant jumped in to help.

“My mama lost her life saving someone else’s child. That’s a real mother. She died being a mother on Mother’s Day,” Rankin’s daughter said on social media, according to WSB.

Jason Blake told Action News Jax that Grant, who he called Scoop,” was a hero.

“It has been very shocking, for one,” Blake said. “But, I must say it wasn’t surprising when it was him who was the hero, because that’s the type of person Scoop was.”