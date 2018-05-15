× How to protect yourself and your money from robocall scammers

DENVER — People are sick and tired of getting constant robocalls and the issue is only getting worse, even for people who have registered their phone numbers on the ‘do not call list.’

The FOX31 Problem Solvers tell you what to do to protect yourself from what scammers really want: Your money. Watch the video clips for the information Shaul Turner found out.

The Colorado Attorney General’s office says technological advancements have made it easy for companies to use auto-dialers that can send out thousands of phone calls every minute for an incredibly low cost.

These companies offer everything from fraudulent credit card services and so-called auto warranty protection to home security systems and grant procurement programs … just to name a few.

Tracing these calls is a tough job. Companies that use this technology don’t bother to screen for numbers on the Colorado No Call list or national Do Not Call Registry .

If you get a robocall:

Hang up the phone. Don’t press 1 to speak to a live operator and don’t press any other number to get your number off the list. If you respond by pressing any number, it will probably just lead to more robocalls.

Consider contacting your phone provider and asking them to block the number, and whether they charge for that service. Remember that telemarketers change Caller ID information easily and often, so it might not be worth paying a fee to block a number that will change.

Learn more about robocalls on the Federal Trade Commission’s website.