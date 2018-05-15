‘Hero’ dog saves another dog from drowning in Arizona pool

MESA, Ariz. — Surveillance video pulled by an Arizona family showed something remarkable: A dog saving his pal who had fallen into a swimming pool and struggled to get out.

Smokey and Remus were getting “rambunctious” earlier this month at their home in Mesa, Arizona, when Smokey fell into the family pool.

In the video, the dog is seen struggling to get out while Remus was moving back and forth along the deck.

Remus tried to get Smokey out of the water, but couldn’t. Then, he can be seen jumping into the pool and giving Smokey a boost out of the water, allowing his front paws to get over the lip of the pool

The video was captured on a security camera at the home of Laurie and Jay Becerra, KSAT reported.

“So Remus and Smokey got a little rambunctious. Smokey can swim just not well,” Laurie Becerra wrote on Facebook. “Jay recorded this off our security camera when he saw Smokey all wet!

She called Remus a “hero” dog, saying he might be “a crazy pup he’s got a heart of gold.”

Laurie Becerra wrote that her husband had stepped into the house for a short time and that Smokey went through a fence that was intented to keep him away from the water.

She added the dogs often play near the pool without incident.