Fate of math class final exam to be decided by Twitter

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. – Final exams are next week at Cherry Creek High School and the fate of one math class there will be decided by Twitter.

“I said hey, if I get a certain amount of retweets or likes on my twitter can I get out of the final and he said let me think about it,” Cherry Creek High School junior Brock Bryant told FOX31.

“He” is Brock’s volleyball coach and math teacher, Mr. Michael Degitis.

“He’s by far one of my favorite teachers I’ve had throughout school,” Brock said. “He makes all of the lessons fun and entertaining so everyone is triggered and watching and really focused.”

So, in Mr. Degitis fashion, he took Brock’s proposition and analyzed the statistical likelihood of the Twitter challenge. Ultimately the teacher agreed, settling on 50,000 retweets.

“That 50,000 retweets that we’re shooting for, he made it really unreasonable,” Brock said.

Mr. Degitis even signed a contract on the whiteboard and sealed the deal with a handshake.

That is the photo now making its way across Twitter. Even some celebrities have joined the cause.

“The biggest one I know of is Chauncey Billups and then we have Matt Iseman, who is also a former graduate of Cherry Creek. And then Phil Heath also, who is Mr. Olympia,” he said.

Each retweet is a step closer to the goal of no final exam, but it does not mean less math.

“[Mr. Degitis] has been screen-shotting the exponential growth of the tweet and so he’s going to have us graph it and stuff like that,” Brock said.

It is a lesson-within-a-lesson. And if they do hit that 50,000 goal, Brock says he might just jump for joy.

“I think if we hit 50k, it won’t be as hard of a final but I still think he’ll give us some sort of a final, which is a little sad, but I respect it,” he said.

Mr. Degitis told FOX31 by phone the final exam would probably not be a written exam as planned. Instead, it would be an essay or oral presentation about “something math-related, regarding 21st century literacy skills.”

The class has until noon local time on Friday, May 18 to reach its goal.