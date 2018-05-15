Fallen Deputy Zackari Parrish honored at Peace Officers’ Memorial Day in Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump spoke to thousands of police officers from around the country Tuesday. They're in the nation's capital for National Police Week.

He praised them for their work and promised more resources for them.

Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Zackari Parrish was among the fallen officers who were honored at Peace Officers' Memorial Day Tuesday.

FOX31 Anchor Deborah Takahara is the only local reporter covering the story from Washington.

She visited with Parrish's parents and his widow, Gracie Parrish, as Zack's service and sacrifice were honored.