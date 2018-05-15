Boy finds syringe in booth at Boulder IHOP

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- A Colorado family was shocked when their nine-year-old son found a syringe with an exposed needle in the booth at the IHOP on 28th Street in Boulder.

Eric Parvin says his son pulled the syringe out from behind the seat cushion. “He held it up, and he goes, ‘What is this?’ and my wife said, ‘Put it down! Put it down!’”

Luckily the boy was not stuck by the needle. “To think about what could have happened is just a scary thought,” Parvin said.

The Parvins say the staff handled the situation well, disposing of the syringe, and vowing to clean that area of the booths every day.

Boulder County Public Health officials say they ask establishments be diligent in keeping their businesses free of hazards, but it is of even greater importance that the public dispose of their needles properly.

“It’s important that we protect our community from any risk such as HIV, Hepatitis C or Hepatitis B by safely disposing of syringes,” said Jamie Feld, an epidemiologist at the Boulder County Public Health Department.

If you are pricked by a needle, you should see a doctor immediately.

People who use syringes for medical use or illegal drug use, need to dispose of them through a disposal site or in a sealed hard plastic container.

