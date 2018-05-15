Another chance for thunderstorms, hail in Denver metro area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There is another chance of thunderstorms with small hail (pea-sized to dime-sized) from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday from Castle Rock to Denver to Parker to Loveland and Fort Collins.

High temperatures will reach about 70 degrees.

The mountains feature morning sunshine and a 20 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms with highs in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

Wednesday will be the driest day of the week with highs near 80 degrees.

Afternoon thunderstorms return Thursday.

Two cold fronts are set to move in this weekend. The first arrives Friday with a 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will stay stuck in the 60s.

A second cold front arrives Saturday with fog, drizzle, rain, thunderstorms and highs only in the 50s.

Sunday is a little drier with a 30 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms and highs in the 60s.

