Air Force, New Mexico baseball teams join together to help 4-year-old cancer patient

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The Air Force and University of New Mexico's baseball teams joined together to create a memorable moment for a 4-year-old battling cancer on Saturday night.

In the video, Lio Ortega hits an inside the park home run and is coached as he rounded the bases and was met with a giant celebration as he crossed home plate.

Beforehand, Ortega got to throw out the first pitch, meet the Air Force mascots, and received a signed baseball.

Ortega suffers from medulloblastoma, a form of brain cancer, The Colorado Springs Gazette reports. The tumors were removed, but Ortega was too young to begin radiation treatment and the cancer returned a year later.

The memorable moment was made possible because his father, Manny, played for New Mexico head coach Ray Birmingham in junior college and stayed in contact since.

Birmingham approached Air Force coach Mike Kazlausky about the idea and he was more than happy to help. Kazlausky lost his sister to the same disease.

“I’m proud of both teams,” Kazlausky told The Gazette. “It was one thing I expressed to both teams early was, let’s make sure we do this right. We have one chance to do this and let’s make sure we’re going to do it right.

"We’re just playing a baseball game,” Kazlausky said. “That young boy is fighting for his life.”