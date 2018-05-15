911 recording: Girl attacked by bear was camping alone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MESA COUNTY, Colo. -- A 5-year-old girl who was attacked by a bear early Sunday morning on the Western Slope was outside camping alone, according to audio from the 911 call placed by her parents.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife previously said the mother said her daughter went outside after hearing noises she thought could have been made by a dog.

During the call, both parents remained calm and the father described the injuries to the girl, saying she had been bitten on her leg and buttocks, and said she was not bleeding severely.

"She's just missing a chunk out of her butt, a couple spots in her leg," the father said. "I think she's more shocked because of it."

The parents turned down requests from the dispatcher to send an ambulance. The father said the bear was still in the backyard during the call.

The girl is expected to survive after the attack about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of D Road in East Orchard Mesa, between Grand Junction and Palisade.

Wildlife officers killed the bear believed to be the one that attacked the girl. The bear's carcass will be taken to Fort Collins for a full necropsy.

The girl, who has not been identified, is being treated at St. Mary's Medical Center in Grand Junction for nonlife-threatening injuries.

The girl underwent a nearly two-hour surgery that required dozens of stitches.