Winds blow bounce house with child inside onto California highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADELANTO, Calif. -- A bounce house with a 9-year-old child inside was blown onto a California highway, striking a vehicle and leaving the child with minor injuries Saturday afternoon, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's deputies responded after 3 p.m. The bounce house had been blown away from a home by strong winds.

The child fell out of the bounce house once it rolled onto the highway, authorities said. While on the highway, it struck a vehicle traveling southbound.

Once authorities arrived, the child was taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the vehicle did not suffer any injuries but was "shook up from the ordeal," sheriff's deputies said in a news release.

No further information was released by law enforcement.