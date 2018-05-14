Cloudy, cool, damp start to week; wet spring pattern continues this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It might feel like Seattle on Monday morning across the Front Range with fog, mist and a rain shower.

Highs on Monday will climb to about 66 degrees. There is a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon with small hail possible.

Total rainfall over the next 24 hours will range from 0.1 to 0.3 inches across the Front Range. Amounts will be higher in areas that get hit by a thunderstorm.

The mountains start with sunshine then there is a 30 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will reach 50s, 60s and 70s. It will be the same thing Tuesday.

Wednesday will be the driest day this week with only a 10 percent chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Friday and Saturday feature higher chances for rain and thunderstorms at 30 percent.

A cold front moves in on Saturday, pushing highs down into the 50s.

Sunday looks a bit drier and warmer with only a 20 percent chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

